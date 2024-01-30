Modern Ghana logo
Effutu NPP Primary: Afenyo Markin acclaimed, goes unopposed

Mr Alexander Ato Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Effutu has been unanimously endorsed and acclaimed by delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as parliamentary candidate for the December 7 election.

His acclamation comes after no member of the party filed to challenge him in the NPP parliamentary primary held on January 27.

Ms Ama Emelia Akotia, the Effutu Municipal Director, Electoral Commission, led the acclamation procedure during which the delegates confirmed their support by dancing to party songs.

At a delegates' conference and acclamation ceremony at Effutu Ateitu, a community in the Effutu Municipality, he commended all Party members for their endorsement of his candidature as the parliamentary candidate for Election 2024.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, narrating how he started his political career, said he ventured into politics at age 24 and was coached and mentored by ministers of the gospel in Effutu to become an assembly member and a presiding member of the District Assembly for eight years before progressing to become a Member of Parliament (MP).

He expressed appreciation to all who had been supportive of him and urged them to engage the grassroots to sell the party's message.

“We have an election to win, and we are not doing well in our communications, let's sell the party's success story to win more people because winning an election is about numbers,” he added.

According to him, the NPP was proud of the social interventions it initiated including the Free Senior High School, Free School Feeding and Health Insurance programmes amidst other massive developments in the country.

Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the party faithful to strengthen their communication strategies and reach out to the people with all the success stories the party has achieved.

The Central Regional Communication Director of the NPP, Isaac Mensah, who led a delegation to the conference, applauded the Effutu delegates for the endorsement to enable the party maintain the seat.

Earlier, Mr Joseph Nicholas Bondzie, the Effutu Constituency NPP Chairman, had stated that Mr Afenyo-Markin was the only nominee at the close of nomination.

He said the acclamation ceremony was to express their gratitude for his selfless leadership and enviable accomplishments in making Effutu a place choice and the gateway to Central Region.

