Ashanti West Assemblies of God Church ordains 28 pastors

The Ashanti West Assemblies of God Ghana has held an ordination ceremony for the elevation of 28 pastors of the church to the statuses of reverend ministers.

The ordination was conducted by the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of Ghana Church Ghana, Rev Dr Stephen Y. Wengam.

It was held during the 9th Annual Ashanti West Regional Council Meeting at the Grace Chapel of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana at Kwadaso Nsuom on Wednesday, January 23, 2024.

In attendance was the Assemblies of God Ashanti West Region Superintendent Augustine Kofi Bempah, past West Region superintendents, ministers, pastors, church members and the public.

The special guest of honour was the former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also a member of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana.

Rev Dr Stephen Y. Wengam during the ordination said “We the Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana do anoint you with oil to consecrate you and elevate you to the statuses of ordained ministers of Assemblies of God Church Ghana, with all the rights and privileges.”

“I activate spiritual gifts, I impact God’s grace on you and may God preserve you. Go and plant churches, win souls and expand the Kingdom of God,” Rev Dr Stephen Y. Wengam charged them.

The ministers having been called to the ministers of Lord in oath swearing did solemnly affirmed to be obedient to the Lord, to the word of God and dedicate themselves both to the ministry and wellbeing of Assemblies of God Ghana.

“We will be loyal and faithful to the vision of Assemblies of God Ghana, we will abide by the decisions of the General Council, Executive Presbytery, the Regional Council and other official bodies of Assemblies of God Ghana,” the ordained ministers also swore.

They also promised among other things to serve any community that they are sent and make the foundation for the establishment of local churches.

The special guest of honour, former President John Dramani Mahama, in his address commended the Assemblies of God Church Ghana for their role in recent times for the peace of the country.

In ensuring the continuity of peace in the country, Mr Mahama, on behalf of his political party National Democratic Congress (NDC), promised to conduct themselves to avoid crisis, fighting and chaos before, during and after the 2024 elections.

“Always in elections years there is nervousness that there will be crisis, fighting and chaos, I just want to assure the country that if there will be any chaos, it’s not going to come from me or the party the lead,” Mr Mahama promised.

Refurbished of office dedication

A dedication and consecration refurbished office of the Ashanti West Assemblies of God Church Ghana was also done during the annual council meeting.

It was commissioned by the former President John Dramani Mahama.