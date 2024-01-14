"Preterm babies life matter, support with pragmatic policies" — Activist Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan

The Executive Director and Founder of Jay Foundation, Madam Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan has underscored the need for stakeholders, government and individuals to prioritise the well-being of premature babies in the country to survive the harsh conditions.

Lamenting this heart-wrenching ordeal, Naa Kuorkor indicated that preterm babies are struggling to survive at Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), right after birth and are in dire need of special interventions.

Some of the bad situations that need to be addressed include modern equipment and space in the NICU.

Using the foundation as the mouthpiece for preterm babies, she encouraged stakeholders and individuals to rally support for these fragile babies who are born on the 37th week of pregnancy.

She added that these babies would need specialised health personnel in the field of neonatal care at NICU to provide proper care.

Naa Kuorkor called on benevolent donors, individuals, stakeholders and government to help create an enabling environment for preterm babies to survive by providing the necessary equipment and structures needed for their survival.

She urged stakeholders to come up with pragmatic policies that would reform neonatal healthcare delivery across the country as a public health concern.

Addressing issues of stigmatisation, she called on societies to stop pointing fingers at women who give birth prematurely with derogatory remarks.

She stressed that mothers with preterm babies should be given the utmost care and support to help take care of the preterm babies.

The Jay Foundation recently donated some equipment and cash payments to some mothers at the Worawora government hospital in the Oti Region, reiterating its commitment to fight for the survival of preterms.

"I urge all Ghanaians to help in their own little ways to help create a safer haven for neonates because preterms lives matter and are Ghana's next future leaders," she emphasised.