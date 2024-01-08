Watch Live: 4th Constitution Day Public Lecture

Civil Society Organisation, One Ghana Movement in collaboration with UPSA Law School is holding the 4th edition of the Constitution Day Public Lecture today Monday, January 8, to mark this year’s Constitution Day.

The Constitution Day Public Lecture is being held on the theme; “Reflections on our democracy: The Constitution, Elections and the Judiciary” at the UPSA Auditorium, West Wing.

Ghana’s former Electoral Commission chairman Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan will deliver the keynote address at the lecture.

Guest Speakers for the highly-anticipated lecture include Justice Emile Short, Former Chairman, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ); Hon. Joe Ghartey, MP for Esikado Ketan and former Attorney General; and Hon Marietta Brew, Former Attorney General.

Watch live below:

