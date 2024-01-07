Modern Ghana logo
One Ghana Movement, UPSA Law School to hold 4th Constitution Day Public Lecture

07.01.2024 LISTEN

Civil Society Organisation, One Ghana Movement in collaboration with UPSA Law School will be holding the 4th edition of the Constitution Day Public Lecture on Monday, January 8, to mark this year’s Constitution Day.

The Constitution Day Public Lecture will be held on the theme; “Reflections on our democracy: The Constitution, Elections and the Judiciary” at the UPSA Auditorium, West Wing exactly 3pm.

Ghana’s former Electoral Commission chairman Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan will deliver the keynote address at the lecture.

17202455312-23041q5dcw-whatsapp-image-2024-01-04-at-1038099032511a

Guest Speakers for the highly-anticipated lecture include Justice Emile Short, Former Chairman, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ); Hon. Joe Ghartey, MP for Esikado Ketan and former Attorney General; and Hon Marietta Brew, Former Attorney General.

17202443636-pukwo0a442-4dfcd175-a566-4adb-b43f-2b6e850f07ce.jpeg

17202443636-1h830n4aau-3ddf3e97-2f9d-4bdd-87c8-7d7cff343b3c.jpeg

17202455251-8cs1vjiuup-whatsapp-image-2024-01-04-at-103808ae9f95f8

The Constitution Day Public Lecture will be held in partnership with Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The event will go live on 97.3 Citi FM, Citi TV and on Facebook.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

