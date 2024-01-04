Sokode Gbogame Youth to raise Ghc250,000 to empower youth in education and skills development

Sokode Gbogame Youth Association in the Ho Municipality has launched its maiden Home Coming Festival to develop education in the area.

A 30-year education development project has also been launched by the youth and the elders for its residents, to encourage the young ones to take up education and skill acquisition as a priority up to the tertiaries level and beyond to develop the human resources for the area.

The project however targeted the development of Gbogame through community-based support to children to acquire and attain higher height in education to enable the community to produce professionals in various fields for the development of the area and Ghana.

The project targets about 4000 people to contribute annually to support the fund with an expected Ten (10) beneficiaries each year.

The project also seeks to raise seed money of Ghc250,000.

At the event to launch the Home Coming set for 2024 Easter on Monday December 25, 2023 at Sokode Gbogame Mr. Joe Daniels Kokroko the Chief Executive Officer of Sokode Gbogame Marketing and Branding said the youth are ready to engage the chiefs and elders closely to start mobilizations in 2024 for the first batch to start benefiting in 2025.

Mr. Winfred Afesorgbor, the Sokode Gbogame Youth Association President said Sokode Gbogame was built on unity through which the community has chalked remarkable achievement.