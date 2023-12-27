Sing-A-Thon: Afua Asantewaa’s record-breaking attempt has brought global attention to Ghana — Mahama

Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has received praise from former President John Mahama for her ongoing attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

Asantewaa Aduonum has so far surpassed 83 hours around 11:00am on December 27 in her bid to outdo the existing record of 105 hours.

The existing one was set over a decade ago by an Indian who was inspired to raise funds for charity.

On her part, Asantewaa Aduonum aims to showcase Ghanaian music to the world at a time the country has launched a ‘PlayGhana’ music initiative.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Mr. Mahama commended the "tenacity" shown by the young Ghanaian woman.

He wrote: "Her effort has brought global attention to Ghana and a chance to showcase the strength, agency, and industry of Ghanaian women.”

Asantewaa has less than 25 hours to cement her place in the record books.

If successful, she will etch her name in history as the individual who sang continuously for the longest period.

Ghanaians from all walks of life including celebrities have been following her progress and sending messages of encouragement both online and in person at the Akwaaba Village at Airport, Accra, where the event is taking place.