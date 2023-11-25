Breman Asikuma SHS to begin commercial production of fish and vegetables 

The Management of Breman Asikuma Senior High School (BASS) in the Central Region has begun a 2,400-capacity aquaculture project and acres of vegetables to feed students.

The project, aimed at enhancing the teaching and learning of Agricultural Science for both Agric and non-agric students, is also an intervention to augment the feeding of nutritious meals for students.

The initiative is in line with the school’s “homegrown solution to home problems” in commemoration of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2024.

Ms Sarah Baah-Odoom, the Headmistress of the school, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, commended the Ministry of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development, Blue Skies Company, old students, staff, Methodist Church and the Ghana Education Service for their immense support.

Currently, she said the school had constructed four fishponds measuring 20 × 15 metres awaiting fingerlings.

Additionally, she said the school has a large acreage of arable lands for the cultivation of staples to feed students and the public and produce livestock feed to generate funds internally.

Ms Baah-Odoom said as the mainstay of Ghana's economy, it was prudent to embed agriculture in schools' curriculum to ensure national food security as the country’s food system had shifted from food quantity to diet quality and health benefits.

Unfortunately, she said agriculture continued to suffer from image problems, as it was, often viewed as an inferior and non-academic profession.

“The sky is the limit for the children when you combine agricultural education with a passion for living sustainably.”

Touching on other pertinent issues, she said the school which began with six students some six decades ago, had increased in population to 2,811, including 1,526 girls with 2,043 being boarders and 768-day students.

However, the school was confronted with challenges, including inadequate security personnel, staff accommodation, dormitories, places of convenience, an incomplete fence wall and a library for students and staff.

