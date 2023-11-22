Modern Ghana logo
You left us with 'killer' take-or-pay deals but we've kept the lights on — Afenyo Markin slams Mahama gov't

The same politicians who left Ghana in dumsor with 'killer' take-or-pay power deals are today scheming to return to power as saviours, the Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin has said.

Debating the 2024 budget in Parliament on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, the Effutu MP berated the Minority caucus and the main opposition National Democratic Congress for targeting and mud-slinging Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who, in his view, is the "future" of this country, just so former President John Mahama, "the past", could regain power.

Mr Markin reminded the NDC and the Minority Caucus that it is the same Dr Bawumia, now the flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, who, together with his boss, President Akufo-Addo, fixed the bad energy sector they inherited from the Mahama government.

"The killer take-or-pay agreement is there", Mr Afenyo Markin reminded the Minority group, adding: "This government inherited a killer take-or-pay agreement and we have succeeded in keeping the lights on".

"In your time, dumsor was the order of the day", he atgued, stressing: "You could not keep the lights on and you are the same crop of politicians who are trying to deceive Ghanaians again that you can do better".

He added, "The Mahama-Terkper-Ato Forson economy, what did you do? But today, the liberties of opposition is making you believe that you have changed. What have you done new?"

