Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.11.2023 Social News

I'm expecting a budget that will see a contingency against challenges - Lord Mensah

I'm expecting a budget that will see a contingency against challenges - Lord Mensah
15.11.2023 LISTEN

A Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Lord Mensah, has said he is expecting the 2024 budget to outline measures to deal with the high risk that the country has been pushed into.

The Finance Minister will be presenting the budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday, November 15.

Speaking on the Sunrise show on Tuesday, November 14, ahead of the presentation Prof Mensah said “I am expecting a budget that will for the first time see a contingency because the risk that the country has been pushed into is very high.”

The Finance Ministry has described the 2024 budget statement as a crucial document to be presented by the Minister.

The Ministry said the budget comes on the back of the successful first review of the 3-year programme with the IMF.

A statement issued on Tuesday, November 14 said “The budget is crucial because it is developed to support the implementation of the IMF -backed post- COVID -19 programme of economic growth.

“It comes just after the successful first review of the three-year US43 billion IMF-ECF programme.

“It will also heighten among others, the performance of the economy, efforts to boost the productive capacity of the economy through the new growth strategy, fiscal measures, and debt management strategies to deepen stability and promote growth.”

The government is currently discussing with its external creditors for debt relief worth $10.5 billion.

1115202323609-i4ep276gfb-data-300x198

-3news.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Scientists have warned that the number of heat-related deaths will sore in the coming decades if the world does not decrease its carbon emissions. By DAVID SWANSON AFPFile Heat projected to kill nearly five times more people by 2050

2 hours ago

I'll correct the errors and come back - Ken Kuranchie on dismissal of his suit against Mahama I'll correct the errors and come back - Ken Kuranchie on dismissal of his suit a...

2 hours ago

2024 budget crucial - Ken Ofori-Atta 2024 budget crucial - Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

Expect an IMF-written 2024 budget, Ofori-Atta not in charge - Sam George Expect an IMF-written 2024 budget, Ofori-Atta not in charge - Sam George

2 hours ago

Trust is key in banking sector; the lack of it threatens the stability and sustainability - Ernest Addison Trust is key in banking sector; the lack of it threatens the stability and susta...

2 hours ago

Find a master and learn law properly - Judge tells Ken Kuranchie Find a master and learn law properly - Judge tells Ken Kuranchie

2 hours ago

I'm expecting a budget that will see a contingency against challenges - Lord Mensah I'm expecting a budget that will see a contingency against challenges - Lord Men...

2 hours ago

La General Hospital project: Minority MPs call out Health Minister for not providing commencement date La General Hospital project: Minority MPs call out Health Minister for not provi...

2 hours ago

Call for reparations not plea for alms – Akufo-Addo Call for reparations not plea for alms – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

CSOs meet Alan Kyerematen over his Great Transformational Plan CSOs meet Alan Kyerematen over his Great Transformational Plan

Just in....
body-container-line