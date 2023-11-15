I'm expecting a budget that will see a contingency against challenges - Lord Mensah

15.11.2023 LISTEN

A Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Lord Mensah, has said he is expecting the 2024 budget to outline measures to deal with the high risk that the country has been pushed into.

The Finance Minister will be presenting the budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday, November 15.

Speaking on the Sunrise show on Tuesday, November 14, ahead of the presentation Prof Mensah said “I am expecting a budget that will for the first time see a contingency because the risk that the country has been pushed into is very high.”

The Finance Ministry has described the 2024 budget statement as a crucial document to be presented by the Minister.

The Ministry said the budget comes on the back of the successful first review of the 3-year programme with the IMF.

A statement issued on Tuesday, November 14 said “The budget is crucial because it is developed to support the implementation of the IMF -backed post- COVID -19 programme of economic growth.

“It comes just after the successful first review of the three-year US43 billion IMF-ECF programme.

“It will also heighten among others, the performance of the economy, efforts to boost the productive capacity of the economy through the new growth strategy, fiscal measures, and debt management strategies to deepen stability and promote growth.”

The government is currently discussing with its external creditors for debt relief worth $10.5 billion.

-3news.com