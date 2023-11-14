Modern Ghana logo
E/R: Allow SHS students use phones for research work — Headmaster calls on government for regulation

"Phones have come to stay and their importance in research cannot be downplayed so I suggest there should be well-thought policies to allow students use them at schools," headmaster of Oyoko Methodist SHS Mr. Seth Darko Odame has said.

Defending his call, the educationist was of the view that such an initiative would improve the academic performance of students if the right implementation is done.

Speaking with Koforidua-based Bryt FM on Monday evening news, Mr. Odame revealed that most SHS across the country does not have enough computers to cater for all students, hence the need to allow students to use phones to augment the situation.

He stated "OMESS for instance sometimes has to look out for computers elsewhere to augment what we have during the examination period because what we have in the school is not enough and I know a lot of other schools have the same challenges. I think there must be a regulation to ensure students don't abuse phone usage so that they can have access to the internet for research work.

"I know students would misuse its usage if there are no regulations so I will first call for that before we allow phones in school. Otherwise, students will use them for unnecessary activities such as watching nude videos, chatting and other things that may negatively affect them rather than being useful for their academic work".

Kwabena Nyarko
