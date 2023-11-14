E/R: Only 15 out of 169 teachers live on campus, we need staff bungalows - Headmaster calls for help

With a student population of over 4,000 students, Oyoko Methodist SHS (OMESS) has only 15 teachers staying in the school out of the current 169 teaching staff.

The rest of the teaching staff lives in nearby communities and attend school daily due to the inadequate staff bungalows to house them.

Mr. Seth Odame, the headmaster of the school disclosed this in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM on Monday.

According to the headmaster, OMESS is currently a grade B school but assured of his determination to ensure it attains a grade A status so long as he remains in the school in the coming years.

He has, however, appealed to Government, NGOs and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the school in the construction of bungalows for teachers.

"We have 169 teachers in the school but surprisingly only 15 of them stay at campus with the rest living outside. It is not encouraging as the few teachers on campus have huge responsibilities of taking care of the over 4,000 students. The school needs help to put up bungalows for both teaching and non-teaching staff to be able to monitor the activities of students as expected," Mr. Odame stated.

"Actually I have gotten assurance from authorities that the situation would be attended to but I will still plead with others to come to our aid Government alone cannot provide for all schools across the country at a time," he added.

Mr. Seth Odame again appealed for a well-furnished science laboratory in the school to aid in the teaching of the subject and other related academics.

He stressed, "all our internal roads are but and it gets worse whenever it rains. During the dry season, we also have to endure unwanted dust so we are also appealing construction of the less than 3km internal roads for the school as well."