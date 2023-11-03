Modern Ghana logo
Do not despair, gov’t is with you – Fisheries Minister console victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Do not despair, govt is with you – Fisheries Minister console victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage
The government has presented relief items - bags of rice, cartons of oil, detergents, toiletries and water - to flooding victims at Buipe in the Savannah region.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, presented the items when she led the Inter-Ministerial Committee to support the victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage.

“The government is considering your plight and will give you the best of support,” she assured the victims.

She disclosed that a team from the Fisheries Commission has already been tasked to visit the affected places and assess the level of damage.

Mrs Koomson said the Ministry has also met with representatives of the Ghana Aquaculture Association and the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council.

She said the meeting was to understand their situation to enable the Ministry to know the kind of support the victims needed.

The Minister pledged that the government would help them to revive their businesses.

Interim, she said, the government was supporting the victims to ameliorate their suffering before finding long-term solutions to the havoc that engulfed the communities.

She said the assistance would be extended to all fishing communities in the Eastern, Greater Accra and Volta Regions affected by the pillage.

