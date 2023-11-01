Samira Bawumia’s marriage will collapse if I reply her attacks — Kennedy Agyapong

01.11.2023 LISTEN

An aspirant for the NPP flagbearer position, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he will not respond to recent criticisms from Second Lady Samira Bawumia because when he does, it will damage her marriage with the Vice President.

In an interview, Mr. Agyapong cited comments the Second Lady made about him at a recent event but said he had deliberately chosen not to reply.

"I have vowed not to comment. You heard what Mrs. Bawumia said about me but I didn't reply her because if I reply her, her marriage will collapse," he stated.

"I said I won't talk," he stressed, noting that his silence was to avoid escalating tensions within the party.

The Second Lady had told NPP delegates that they should disregard calls from candidates who have always threatened that the party could go into opposition if he did not win the flagbearer contest.

Many, including the Assin Central lawmaker, believe the Second Lady's comment is a direct jab considering the fact that he is on record to have warned that the party will go into opposition on numerous occasions.