Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
01.11.2023 Headlines

Samira Bawumia’s marriage will collapse if I reply her attacks — Kennedy Agyapong

Samira Bawumias marriage will collapse if I reply her attacks — Kennedy Agyapong
01.11.2023 LISTEN

An aspirant for the NPP flagbearer position, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he will not respond to recent criticisms from Second Lady Samira Bawumia because when he does, it will damage her marriage with the Vice President.

In an interview, Mr. Agyapong cited comments the Second Lady made about him at a recent event but said he had deliberately chosen not to reply.

"I have vowed not to comment. You heard what Mrs. Bawumia said about me but I didn't reply her because if I reply her, her marriage will collapse," he stated.

"I said I won't talk," he stressed, noting that his silence was to avoid escalating tensions within the party.

The Second Lady had told NPP delegates that they should disregard calls from candidates who have always threatened that the party could go into opposition if he did not win the flagbearer contest.

Many, including the Assin Central lawmaker, believe the Second Lady's comment is a direct jab considering the fact that he is on record to have warned that the party will go into opposition on numerous occasions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ofui Godfred Dame is the only AG whose law has been declared unconstitutional — Oliver Barker Vormawor ‘Ofui’ Godfred Dame is the only AG whose law has been declared unconstitutional ...

4 hours ago

OSP clearing Adu Boahen of corrupt charges means theres something going on — Oliver Barker Vormawor OSP clearing Adu Boahen of corrupt charges means there’s ‘something going on’ — ...

4 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer Race: Ken Agyapong super ready for showdown on Saturday – Spokesperson NPP Flagbearer Race: Ken Agyapong “super ready” for showdown on Saturday – Spoke...

4 hours ago

Stop peddling falsehood and apologise for Garu military assault – Youth to Security Ministry Stop peddling falsehood and apologise for Garu military assault – Youth to Secu...

4 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer race: Don't vote for government appointees — Addai-Nimoh to delegates NPP Flagbearer race: Don't vote for government appointees — Addai-Nimoh to deleg...

4 hours ago

NPP Presidential Primaries: There will be level playing field for smooth elections — Election Committee NPP Presidential Primaries: ‘There will be level playing field for smooth electi...

4 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer Race: Change in campaign strategy, strong message will secure us victory – Spokesperson of Dr. Afriyie Akoto NPP Flagbearer Race: Change in campaign strategy, strong message will secure us ...

4 hours ago

NPP Primary: Please remember me — Bawumia beg delegates NPP Primary: Please remember me — Bawumia beg delegates

4 hours ago

I'm the most experienced in governance among candidates — Bawumia “I'm the most experienced in governance among candidates” — Bawumia

5 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer race: Bawumia rounds up nationwide rally in Bolga NPP Flagbearer race: Bawumia rounds up nationwide rally in Bolga

Just in....
body-container-line