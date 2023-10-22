Malaria treatment: New Samkwarth CEO pushes for inclusion of herbal medicine in NHIS

Malaria accounts for over 45% of out-patient cases in Hospitals in Ghana and continues to be one of the major causes of death.

In 2021, WHO estimated 5.3 million malaria cases in Ghana, with 20,000 deaths, 25% of them being children less than 5 years. Though a lot of research has been done in Western countries leading to the manufacture of orthodox drugs for its treatment in hospitals across the country, due to limiting factors such as affordability have compelled many in Prestea Huni-Valley to use herbal malaria medicines.

It is on this premise that, Mr. Samuel Arthur, an expert public health practitioner with Prestea Government Hospital, who is also the CEO of New Samkwarth Pharmacy conducted his research studies on the use of Herbal Malaria Medicine in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality and its efficacy, safety and affordability so as to influence decisions of policy makers concerning HMM.

The research also sought to allay fears over the use of HMM as well as get government to support the production of HMM and include it in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Speaking to Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD), Mr. Arthur, who is currently presenting the results of his research in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he is among the enviable researchers whose work has been accepted by Admission Experts International Multidisciplinary Journal for Research, Publication and Conferences (AEIMJRPC) 2023, dubbed “Education 5.0 and Beyond: Rethinking Health Education and Wellness” said his research has been a success.

Mr. Arthur further revealed to PCD that, currently, some herbal medicines including HMM have been integrated into orthodox medicines to provide patients with an option to choose. Though it was piloted, Prestea Government Hospital benefited. What is now left is to put them under NHIS coverage, thus, some strides have been achieved. He further added that the research was conducted in 2014 for the University of Liverpool and Ghana Health Service.