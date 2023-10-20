Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

#EndSARS Movement marks 3 years since mass military killings

Headlines EndSARS Movement marks 3 years since mass military killings
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

It's been three years since the tragic events of October 20, 2020 when Nigerian army soldiers opened fire on unarmed youth protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, killing and injuring many.

The protesters were part of the #EndSARS movement calling for an end to police brutality and reforms of the notorious SARS police unit.

The shooting, which occurred despite an imposed curfew, was a turning point in the widespread #EndSARS demonstrations rocking the country.

Witnesses say the Nigerian army moved in without warning and fired live ammunition at the peaceful crowd.

Though the Federal government denied deploying soldiers and claimed no live rounds were used, Amnesty International’s investigations found credible evidence that the killings constituted premeditated murder by Nigerian armed forces.

Photos and video also showed gruesome scenes of casualties and bloodstains at the tollgate that night.

Today, on the third anniversary of the Lekki massacre, #EndSARS supporters and human rights activists have taken to social media to commemorate the lives lost and renew calls for justice.

They demand independent investigations and prosecution of officers involved, as well as implementation of police reforms.

Many keep questioning why no one has been held accountable so far. The movement sparked by police brutality highlights persistent issues of governance, rights abuses and impunity in Nigeria that remain unaddressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Left to right: Sammy Awuku, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Ekow Vincent Assifuah Sammi Awuku, Ayorkor Botchwey, Vincent Assifuah, other NPP gurus called to the B...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos show of disrespect due to poor upbringing — Abraham Amaliba Akufo-Addo’s show of disrespect due to poor upbringing — Abraham Amaliba

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Minority charges govt to relocate flood victims to Saglemi for shelter Akosombo dam spillage: Minority charges gov’t to relocate flood victims to Sagle...

4 hours ago

You can't use Free SHS to deceive us, fix our road – FixKasoaHighway demonstrators tells govt You can't use Free SHS to deceive us, fix our road – #FixKasoaHighway demonstrat...

4 hours ago

Prosecution of Ato Forson a political gamble — Bagbin Prosecution of Ato Forson a political gamble — Bagbin

4 hours ago

Sucking of breast doesn't prevent breast cancer — Midwife Sucking of breast doesn't prevent breast cancer — Midwife

4 hours ago

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw dead Lawyer Akoto Ampaw dead

4 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Akufo-Addo’s style of politics is to use other people as fronts to do bad things...

4 hours ago

Coup: Your analysis of concerns raised by individuals in academia is jaundiced, misplaced – Prof. Gyampo to Kan-Dapaah Coup: Your analysis of concerns raised by individuals in academia is jaundiced, ...

4 hours ago

Ablakwa, First Sky Group cut sod for housing project to relocate flood victims of Akosombo dam spillage Ablakwa, First Sky Group cut sod for housing project to relocate flood victims o...

Just in....
body-container-line