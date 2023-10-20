EndSARS Movement marks 3 years since mass military killings

It's been three years since the tragic events of October 20, 2020 when Nigerian army soldiers opened fire on unarmed youth protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, killing and injuring many.

The protesters were part of the #EndSARS movement calling for an end to police brutality and reforms of the notorious SARS police unit.

The shooting, which occurred despite an imposed curfew, was a turning point in the widespread #EndSARS demonstrations rocking the country.

Witnesses say the Nigerian army moved in without warning and fired live ammunition at the peaceful crowd.

Though the Federal government denied deploying soldiers and claimed no live rounds were used, Amnesty International’s investigations found credible evidence that the killings constituted premeditated murder by Nigerian armed forces.

Photos and video also showed gruesome scenes of casualties and bloodstains at the tollgate that night.

Today, on the third anniversary of the Lekki massacre, #EndSARS supporters and human rights activists have taken to social media to commemorate the lives lost and renew calls for justice.

They demand independent investigations and prosecution of officers involved, as well as implementation of police reforms.

Many keep questioning why no one has been held accountable so far. The movement sparked by police brutality highlights persistent issues of governance, rights abuses and impunity in Nigeria that remain unaddressed.