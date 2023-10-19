Bosome Freho MP provides financial support to 71 petty traders

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho constituency, Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng has offered free startup support to 71 petty traders in his constituency.

The 71 traders received not less than GHS1,000 each through the AD Boateng Fund set up by the MP to support students and the vulnerable in the constituency.

Presenting the financial support to the traders at Asiwa on Tuesday October 17, 2023, Hon. Akwasi Darko Boateng said the move is part of efforts to address challenges traders in the constituency face when it comes to capital to start small businesses.

He added that, "the money was to help traders especially women who needed small financial push to start or expand their businesses but could not enter the traditional financial institution for that needed support."

Scholarship for 69 tertiary students

The AD Boateng Fund also offered scholarships to needy but brilliant tertiary students in the constituency for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The 69 beneficiary students were offered the scholarship to among others pursue medicine, pharmacy, engineering, and nursing at the public universities and colleges of education.

The initiative according to the Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng , is to cushion the students to attain their academic goals.

In all, a total of 140 individuals comprising 71 traders and 69 students received financial support from the AD Boateng Fund.

Commitment to Constituents

The MP pledged his commitment to improve the living standard of people in the constituency.

He disclosed that, he was working on major projects and policies that will help elevate people in the area.

He however called on his constituents to support him in his quest to make the area a better place for all.