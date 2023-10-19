Modern Ghana logo
Volta Revival Foundation rescues 15 more children from trafficking

Volta Revival Foundation rescues 15 more children from trafficking
Volta Revival Foundation, a non-governmental organization in Ada-Ghana has once again rescued 15 children trafficked into different kinds of child labour activities in and out of their home districts of Ada-East and West.

The organization in the past year, with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) rescued, rehabilitated, and reintegrated about 55 children in the same districts.

The new cohorts of rescued children were from Ada-Foah, Wekumagbe, Azizanya and Totimekorpey.

Speaking to the media, the country manager for Volta Revival Foundation, Mr. Julius Odoi Amesimeku said the ambition of the organization is to eliminate all forms of child abuse from Ada.

He called on the government to institute a strong child protection net for children with community and family members at the center.

Some communities in Ada have been identified by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection to be a hotbed for the trafficking of children to the Volta Lake for fishing.

