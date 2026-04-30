Volta Region commissions three state-of-the-art communication vans for ISD public outreach

The Volta Regional Information Services Department has commissioned three state-of-the-art communication vans in a move aimed at enhancing public outreach and improving access to government information across the region.

The commissioning ceremony, held at the forecourt of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, was officiated by the Hon. Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu.

He described the initiative as a significant step toward strengthening public communication and bringing government closer to citizens. The Regional Information Officer hailed the event as a milestone for the department. “This reflects progress, commitment, and a shared vision to enhance our operations and outreach in the region,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the government for providing key resources alongside the vans, including 19 desktop computers for all district and regional offices, one laptop for the regional office, and 19 routers to improve connectivity. “These tools are not just equipment; they are critical assets that will significantly improve our efficiency, communication, and service delivery,” he stated.

To ensure maximum impact, the region has been divided into three operational clusters: Central, Northern, and Southern. The first van will be stationed in Ho to serve Ho, Ho West, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Central Tongu, South Tongu, and North Tongu.

The second will be based in Kpando for the Northern Zone, covering Kpando, Hohoe, Afadzato South, South Dayi, and North Dayi. The third will operate from Ketu South to serve Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi South, Akatsi North, Keta, and Anloga.

Mr. Gunu emphasized that the vans are more than vehicles they are mobile information centers designed to support public education campaigns, deepen community engagement, and improve the dissemination of government policies and programs. He said they will help bridge the information gap, combat misinformation, and promote national development at the grassroots level.

The Regional Information Officer outlined guidelines for the use of the vans, noting they are specialized operational tools. User agencies will be responsible for fueling, servicing, and maintenance costs, with fees to be determined by management. Requests for use, he added, must be made in advance and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure fairness. He also called for additional equipment to maximize the vans’ functionality, including proper electrical connections, high-quality laptops, video gear for live broadcasts, and reliable power charging points for the van batteries.

He appealed to user assemblies to support the acquisition of these items. On maintenance, the officer stressed accountability, describing the vans as expensive, special-purpose vehicles whose longevity depends on responsible use. “They must not be used for transporting unrelated loads, as has been observed elsewhere. Any misuse by officers will attract sanctions from management,” he warned. In his closing remarks, Mr. Gunu urged all Municipal and District Assemblies, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to collaborate with the Information Services Department to publicize government initiatives.

He commended stakeholders for their support and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to using the vans strictly for their intended purpose. “Let us reaffirm our shared responsibility to build an informed, engaged, and empowered citizenry. Together, we can ensure that development reaches every corner of our region,” he said before officially commissioning the vans.