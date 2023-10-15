Wrestling star Kofi Kingston builds ultra-modern library and ICT laboratory at his hometown

15.10.2023 LISTEN

Kofi Kingston, a renowned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star has commissioned an ultra-modern library and Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory for three communities in Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The project was built and handed over by the 2019 WWE champion together with his mother, Dr Elizabeth Sarkodie Mensah through their foundation, CLICK for Quality Education Foundation at Atwima Takyiman

The facility which will serve hundreds of school children from the beneficiary communities, including Atwiman Takyiman, Tanoso and Atwima Denkyemuoso has 50 brand new laptops, projector, smart board and hundreds of reading and textbooks.

Handing over the project during a colourful event on Friday, October 13, 2023, Kofi Kingston said he built the facility out of the love he has for his hometown and Ghana.

He expressed hope that the project would help change and improve the quality of education in the municipality.

According to him, he was very optimistic that the facility would also improve the performance of students in the area.

He however called on students in the area to take advantage of the library and the ICT laboratory to learn and improve their skills.

Management of the facility

The Chief Executive Officer for CLICK Foundation, Dr Elizabeth Sarkodie Mensah in an interview with this reporter at the sidelines of the event disclosed that the library will be managed by the Ghana Library Authority (GLA).

She noted that the involvement of the Ghana Library Authority will help with maintenance of the facility and also provide the needed guidance to students who will patronize the library.

Dr Elizabeth Sarkodie Mensah called on students to patronize the centre to stay abreast with global trends and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Government Appreciation

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwadaso Municipality, Hon Agyenim Boateng Richmond on behalf of the government commended Kofi Kingston and his Mother, Dr Elizabeth Sarkodie Mensah for providing state of the art facility in the municipality.

The MCE emphasized that the study of computer and information technology was relevant to current trends, and expressed the hope that the project would help students keep up with the technological world.

He however reiterated government’s commitment to making ICT easily accessible to all communities in the municipality through partnerships.