Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Student nurses angry, demand payment of two years allowances

Health Student nurses angry, demand payment of two years allowances
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Nurse and Midwife Trainees’ Association (GNMTA) is calling on government to pay all unpaid allowances owed its members.

According to the association, the non-payment of the allowances for two years has made life unbearable for trainee nurses and midwives.

The leadership of the association says all efforts to get the government, through the Ministry of Health, to pay them their unpaid allowances have proven futile.

Speaking to Citi News, Pascal Adumbisa, the National President of the Ghana Nurse and Midwife Trainees’ Association, says his outfit will use all reasonable and lawful means to ensure that the allowances are paid.

“We are owed about almost two years and others are also owed about eighteen months and those in the second year are owed about sixteen months and some are owed fourteen months. So we issued a statement on July 25 to the government that it should come through for us because we have had engagements with stakeholders on the issue of allowance, but we have not had any response from the Ministry.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Just inject us so that we all die — Kidney patient cries out over closure of Renal Unit of Korle Bu Just inject us so that we all die — Kidney patient cries out over closure of Ren...

2 hours ago

Student nurses angry, demand payment of two years allowances Student nurses angry, demand payment of two years allowances

2 hours ago

5 million Ghanaians suffering from kidney diseases – Korle-Bu CEO reveals 5 million Ghanaians suffering from kidney diseases – Korle-Bu CEO reveals

2 hours ago

NABCo beneficiaries, 2 other groups threaten demo over unpaid allowances NABCo beneficiaries, 2 other groups threaten demo over unpaid allowances

3 hours ago

You dont get the point — Minority Chief Whip slams Gabby for defending Dr Addison's 'hooligans' comment ‘You don’t get the point’ — Minority Chief Whip slams Gabby for defending Dr Add...

3 hours ago

Governor Addisons response logically means Akufo-Addo is a hooligan President for leading 'Kumi preko' protests under Rawlings regime – Ablakwa Governor Addison’s response logically means Akufo-Addo is a hooligan President f...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: Uncourteous Dr Addison cant tell us the right channel to present our grievances – Ablakwa #OccupyBoGDemo: Uncourteous Dr Addison can’t tell us the right channel to presen...

3 hours ago

Don't touch Dampare; 2024 elections at risk if removed — Prophet Oduro warns Parliament, President Don't touch Dampare; 2024 elections at risk if removed — Prophet Oduro warns Par...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: You shouldve commended Dr Addison for being patriotic instead of bastardizing him — Gabby jab protesters OccupyBoGDemo: You should’ve commended Dr Addison for being patriotic instead of...

3 hours ago

Coward Dr Addison hiding behind corrupt NPP to misbehave, calling protestors hooligans — Kojo Bonsu jabs Coward Dr Addison hiding behind corrupt NPP to misbehave, calling protestors hoo...

Just in....
body-container-line