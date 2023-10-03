Modern Ghana logo
Ghana currently boasts 1:14 student-teacher ratio; one of the lowest in Africa — Education Minister

Education Minister and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has touted improvements in the country's student-teacher ratio, claiming it is now one of the lowest in Africa.

While engaging with education directors, headmasters and teachers after a STEM promotion roadshow event at Abomosu in the Eastern Region on Monday, October 2, Dr. Adutwum said Ghana currently has a ratio of 1 teacher to every 14 students.

He explained, "The ratio is now 1:14 because there are some basic schools with as low as 30 student population but has about 15 teachers. This is among the lowest in Africa."

The minister made these comments in response to claims that Free SHS is overburdening the educational system and leaving class sizes around 2,000 students per teacher.

Dr. Adutwum urged the educators to ignore "diminishing comments" from political opponents looking to discredit the transformations under President Akufo-Addo's leadership.

He charged them to support the government's initiatives aimed at upgrading the education sector.

The school heads and directors shared infrastructure and resource needs of their respective schools with the sector minister.

