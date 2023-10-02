ModernGhana logo
Ghana hosts 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD || contributor
The Parliament of Ghana, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), is hosting the prestigious 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) from September 30 to October 6, 2023.

The conference, themed "The Commonwealth Charter 10 Years on Values and Principles for Parliament to Uphold," promises to be a significant occasion for advancing democracy, responsible leadership, human rights and economic development.

The inaugural ceremony is set for Wednesday, October 4th at 10:00 am at the AICC and the keynote presentation will be given by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice-Patron of CPA, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The 66th CPC promises a week of discussions, collaborative efforts and knowledge exchange. Participants will explore topics that are crucial to the progress and development of nations within the Commonwealth, ensuring that parliamentary institutions continue to be pillars of democracy and governance.

Ghana's role as the host nation reflects its commitment to fostering international cooperation, promoting democracy and strengthening the bonds of friendship among Commonwealth member states. The conference is expected to provide a significant boost to Ghana's international profile.

The Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference provides speakers, presiding officers, members, and officers of parliament from more than 180 branches in nine Commonwealth regions with distinctive forums to exchange experiences and best practices that advance democracy, good governance, human rights, and economic development.

