ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My 2007 NPP flagbearership withdrawal in run-off was to prevent party division but didn't work – Alan Kyerematen

Headlines Alan Kyerematen
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Alan Kyerematen

Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen has said his decision to withdraw from the second round of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primary in 2007 was aimed at preventing further divisions within the party.

Mr. Kyerematen, who was contesting Nana Akufo-Addo in the run-off after neither secured the required 50%+1 votes in the first round, said this at his first press conference since withdrawing from the 2023 NPP flagbearer race last month.

At the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Monday, September 25, he said, “I withdrew from the second round of the 2007 NPP flagbearer race to avoid further division of the then-already divided party.”

By stepping aside, Mr. Kyerematen said he hoped to foster unity ahead of the crucial 2008 general elections.

The former Trade Minister noted that his good intentions for the NPP did not work as his supporters were sidelined and treated as outcasts in the party.

"Any party member associated with Alan Kyerematen is treated with disdain and considered an outcast," he intimated.

However, he revealed that "All the promises made by the party leadership were never fulfilled."

But sixteen years on, Alan Kyerematen says the unity he sought has still not materialized within the party.

He has now announced his decision to resign from the party and contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Alan goes Independent after ditching NPP Election 2024: Alan goes Independent after ditching NPP

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen My 2007 NPP flagbearership withdrawal in run-off was to prevent party division b...

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen quits NPP again Alan Kyerematen quits NPP again

2 hours ago

Full Speech I resign from NPP with immediate effect, contest 2024 elections as Independent Candidate [Full Speech] I resign from NPP with immediate effect, contest 2024 elections as...

2 hours ago

Let's stop being beggars and get the respect we deserve — Akufo-Addo to African heads Let's stop being beggars and get the respect we deserve — Akufo-Addo to African ...

3 hours ago

Judges Chamber in Nigeria Supreme Court reportedly gutted by fire VIDEO Judges Chamber in Nigeria Supreme Court reportedly gutted by fire [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 2016 unprecedented victory evident of his human rights record — Ric...

3 hours ago

IMANI boss Franklin Cudjoe Many Ghanaians are just not eating well, millions working can't buy a loaf of br...

3 hours ago

Legal aide to former President John Mahama, Edudzi Tamakloeleft and National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Akufo-Addo’s track record not defined by police brutality –...

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Bank of Ghana maintains policy rate at 30%

Just in....
body-container-line