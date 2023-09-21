What do we lose if we allow peaceful demonstrations in this broke economy – Franklin Cudjoe quizzes Ghana Police

21.09.2023 LISTEN

The Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has reacted to the decision of the Ghana Police Service to stop the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The three-day protest organised by the Democratic Hub was stopped by the Police on its first day on Thursday, September 21.

Amid public uproar on social media condemning the actions of the Police including the arrest and manhandling of some protesters, Franklin Cudjoe has joined the conversation.

In a post on Twitter, the CEO of IMANI questioned the Police on what the country would lose if it allowed peaceful demonstrations at a time when Ghanaians are enduring hardships.

“What do we lose if we allow peaceful demonstrations in this broke economy? We should be grateful that these demonstrators are civil with all the chaos our lives have become due to legendary misgovernance,” Franklin Cudjoe said in his post.

Meanwhile, the arrest and alleged manhandling of protesters by the Ghana Police Service personnel has been condemned by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party in a release signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said “The NDC condemns this shameful conduct by the Ghana Police Service in no uncertain terms. And demand the immediate release of all the unlawfully arrested and detained protestors.”