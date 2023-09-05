ModernGhana logo
05.09.2023

Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan honoured for contribution to development of Zongo communities

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan honoured for contribution to development of Zongo communities
In appreciation of his worthy deeds for Zongo communities in particular and Ablekuma Central Constituency in general, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan has been honoured with an award.

The honour was accorded him on Sunday by the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako at a well-organized and massively attended Greater Accra Zongo Durbar of Chiefs.

The occasion forms part of activities marking the International Hausa Day cerebration.

He was honored for his outstanding contributions to his constituency and his unwavering support for Zongo communities.

The distinguished award was presented by Chief Hamisu Baako, the esteemed leader of the Greater Accra Zongo Chiefs.

The event, which drew dignitaries from far and near, was a celebration of Hon. Abdul Latif Dan's tireless dedication to his role as a Parliamentarian and his commitment to the people of Ablekuma Central, especially the Zongo communities.

His consistent track record of service and his willingness to be accessible to his constituents when needed has set a remarkable example of leadership.

Chief Hamisu Baako, in his address, commended Hon. Abdul Latif Dan for his exceptional efforts in organizing and supporting the Durba, a significant event in the cultural calendar of the Zongo communities.

He emphasized the importance of such cultural gatherings in fostering unity and preserving traditions.

The award was received on behalf of Hon. Abdul Latif Dan by Hon. Mustapha, former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, who expressed gratitude for the recognition of the MP's dedicated service.

He was joined by Hon. Yakubu Issah Bangora, the Ablekuma Central Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Hon. Alhaji Ashkar, Hon. Razak Kariki, and other Constituency Executives.

Dignitaries including Alhaji Saeed Sinari were present to convey the regards of the former President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

Their presence underscored the significance of Hon. Abdul Latif Dan's contributions not only to his constituency but also at the national level.

The honour bestowed upon Hon. Abdul Latif Dan is a testament to his exemplary service and his dedication to fostering unity and progress within the Ablekuma Central Constituency and the Zongo communities.

His commitment to his constituents and his leadership qualities have not only earned him this well-deserved recognition but have also set a standard for public service.

As the ceremony came to a close, it was evident that Hon. Abdul Latif Dan's legacy of service will continue to inspire others in their pursuit of excellence in public service and community development.

