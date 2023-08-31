ModernGhana logo
Women now taking center stage in South African security services — President Ramaphosa touts achievement

Women are now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men in serving South Africa's police and security forces, marking a new era of equality, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated in a statement celebrating Women's Month.

For decades, the President said women were relegated to administrative and supportive roles in the police, prisons, military, and border security due to sexist attitudes and policies.

Their duties then, according to Mr. Ramaphosa, were limited to so-called "soft" tasks like typing, filing and answering phone calls.

However, dedicated reform efforts over recent years have led to a transformation in the composition of South Africa's security services.

Women have broken through barriers and stepped up to serve on the front lines as police officers, investigators, prison guards, border agents, and specialized unit members.

"Today we are witnesses to the transformation of safety and security in South Africa. We have come a long way since the first women were accepted into the then South African Police over 50 years ago to perform administrative and so-called ‘soft’ duties," said President Ramaphosa in a tweet on Thursday, August 31.

The president affirmed that promoting gender equality aligns with South Africa's constitutional values.

Having more women in policing and defense forces leads to reduced corruption, less excessive force, and more community-oriented practices, experts say.

It also provides role models for young girls with ambitions of serving their country.

Isaac Donkor
