Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS to start studying Aerospace engineering courses — Education Minister

The Minister of Education Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum has revealed that Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS in the Ashanti Region will be one of the few schools to start studying Aerospace engineering courses in the country.

The Minister has noted that government has adopted the school as pioneers to study aerospace engineering course in Ghana beginning next academic year.

The Bosomtwe MP further revealed that, the school will be transformed into a fully integrated Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics institution to help train innovative youth.

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum said this when he paid a one day working visit to the school on Sunday August 20, 2023.

Speaking to this reporter after the visit, the Minister expressed his satisfaction to the management, teachers and students of the school for building and flying a brand new Aeroplane.

"The school is going to be transformed into a STEM facility, students are doing some great things in the field of aviation and aerospace and in their case, there will be no engineering Club, as Students will be allowed to take courses in addition to physics, chemistry, advance mathematics some we got inspiration to do due to what students here are doing," he stated.

Infrastructure

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum said infrastructure in the school will be expanded to meet the needs of the student.

He added that new science laboratories, ultramodern libraries, toilet facilities, dining halls will be provided for the school to help improve teaching and learning.

"We have already provided the school with science labs, and I am assuring them that, additional infrastructure will be provided to the school to compliment the good works they are doing," he noted.

Introduction of STEM Courses

Dr Adutwum again revealed that, Government, as part of its educational reforms, will introduce aeronautics and aerospace engineering courses in some twelve secondary schools beginning next academic year to develop the creative ability of students and improve on the science to humanities ratio.

He observed that, other courses such as environmental science, computer science, manufacturing, biomedical sciences, agricultural sciences, global studies and creative arts will also be integrated at the Senior high school level going forward.

This he emphasized is part of the new secondary career pathway for the country.