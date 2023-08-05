Tiwaah Foundation donates to Chosen Children’s Center in Darkuman

Tiwaah Foundation has donated food items to Chosen Children’s Center in Darkuman on Friday, August 4.

The donation took place on Friday morning as part of the celebration of the 24th birthday ceremony of Dorcas Akua Osei popularly known as Tiwaah and the CEO of Tiwaah Foundation.

Among the items donated by the foundation were cartons of carbonated drinks, boxes of biscuits, soaps, toilet rolls, a huge bag full of children’s clothes and many more items.

At a short ceremony held at the children’s home, the officials welcomed members of the foundation to the children’s home and gladly received them together with the children in their facility.

The manager at the children’s home Mrs. Felicity Ali thanked the foundation for coming to support their organization and used the opportunity to call for help from other institutions.

“We are really thankful to your foundation for coming to celebrate the birthday of Miss. Dorcas here with us and most importantly supporting our children with these items.

“We cannot thank you enough. God bless you Dorcas and all the team members for choosing to celebrate this day with us, we will forever remember you in our prayers each day. But we want to use this opportunity to send a message to all other institutions that they should come to our aid so that we can adequately cater for the children in our home” says Mrs. Felicity Ali.

The birthday celebrant Tiwaah noted that she and the team do not see this donation as just a mere gesture, but also an avenue to outdoor the foundation and support the needy in societies from time to time.

She added that the donation is not going to be a one-off exercise but the foundation has put down measures to support young girls, children on the street and many more persons who genuinely need a helping hand.

“I am grateful to God for this day, my 24th birthday and a day I am celebrating with children in this home, my heart is full of joy. I want to say that this is not going to be the end and that we are going to work as a team to support children, young girls and many individuals to realize their dreams,” said the birthday celebrant and philanthropist.