Residents use wooden benches for hospital beds due to inadequate medical equipment at Sremanu CHPS Compound

The Sremanu Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound in the Akatsi South Municipality is severely suffering from lack of medical equipment, which is having a negative impact on healthcare delivery in the area.

The CHPS compound, which serves an estimated 5,000 residents is faced with a lack of basic medical equipment such as drugs, thermometers, BP apparatuses, hospital beds, and resuscitation kits, among others.

Additionally, the facility’s structure is deteriorating due to the lack of a facelift.

Speaking to the media, an activist and a CHNC member of the facility, Japhet Festus Gbede said due to the difficulties the facility is facing, it is unable to provide critical health services to clients, especially pregnant women and children.

"The Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Sremanu in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region is in dire need of medical equipment and needed the attention of the government and all other benevolent organizations around the world," he said.

Mr Japhet who is a management member of the facility said though the community had tried to purchase some equipment to support the development of the facility, they were not enough, hence, the appeal for support from the Member of Parliament, government, and benevolent organizations.

He said equipment such as hospital beds, resuscitation kits, and BP apparatus, which are needed to support pregnant women, kids, and residents of the area are unavailable.

He appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area to come to their aid.

He also appealed to Non-Profit organizations in the country and the government of President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo through the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly to take urgent steps to improve conditions at the Sremanu CHPS compound to enable residents have access to critical health services.

Mr. Gbede noted that the location of the CHPS has made it a preferred health facility for residents from adjoining communities, which called for it to be upgraded and improved to enable it to serve the health needs of the poor farmers.

He said the Srenanu community, which has always come out with initiatives to support the CHPS compound, will continue in their efforts to make healthcare services accessible to residents.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Gbede congratulates the MCE for Akatsi South for commencing the completion of the Wuxor CHIPS Compound.