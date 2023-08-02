ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Residents use wooden benches for hospital beds due to inadequate medical equipment at Sremanu CHPS Compound

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
Regional News Residents use wooden benches for hospital beds due to inadequate medical equipment at Sremanu CHPS Compound
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Sremanu Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound in the Akatsi South Municipality is severely suffering from lack of medical equipment, which is having a negative impact on healthcare delivery in the area.

The CHPS compound, which serves an estimated 5,000 residents is faced with a lack of basic medical equipment such as drugs, thermometers, BP apparatuses, hospital beds, and resuscitation kits, among others.

Additionally, the facility’s structure is deteriorating due to the lack of a facelift.

Speaking to the media, an activist and a CHNC member of the facility, Japhet Festus Gbede said due to the difficulties the facility is facing, it is unable to provide critical health services to clients, especially pregnant women and children.

"The Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Sremanu in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region is in dire need of medical equipment and needed the attention of the government and all other benevolent organizations around the world," he said.

Mr Japhet who is a management member of the facility said though the community had tried to purchase some equipment to support the development of the facility, they were not enough, hence, the appeal for support from the Member of Parliament, government, and benevolent organizations.

He said equipment such as hospital beds, resuscitation kits, and BP apparatus, which are needed to support pregnant women, kids, and residents of the area are unavailable.

He appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area to come to their aid.

He also appealed to Non-Profit organizations in the country and the government of President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo through the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly to take urgent steps to improve conditions at the Sremanu CHPS compound to enable residents have access to critical health services.

Mr. Gbede noted that the location of the CHPS has made it a preferred health facility for residents from adjoining communities, which called for it to be upgraded and improved to enable it to serve the health needs of the poor farmers.

He said the Srenanu community, which has always come out with initiatives to support the CHPS compound, will continue in their efforts to make healthcare services accessible to residents.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Gbede congratulates the MCE for Akatsi South for commencing the completion of the Wuxor CHIPS Compound.

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Prioritise reinstatement of three sacked union members for the sake of national peace – GMWU to Council of State Prioritise reinstatement of three sacked union members for the sake of national ...

35 minutes ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has been crude in its practice of nepotism — Kwakye Ofosu

47 minutes ago

DEMONSTRATORS AT THE MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY Atebubu-Amantin 'greedy' MCE must go — NPP members

1 hour ago

Dr Patrick Assuming, Economist and Financial Expert at the University of Ghana Mid-year budget review: Government hasn't ’t turned the economy around yet —Dr P...

2 hours ago

Residents use wooden benches for hospital beds due to inadequate medical equipment at Sremanu CHPS Compound Residents use wooden benches for hospital beds due to inadequate medical equipme...

9 hours ago

Minority blasts Akufo-Addo over new Affordable Housing project Minority blasts Akufo-Addo over ‘new’ Affordable Housing project

9 hours ago

Friday August 4 declared public holiday to mark Founders Day Friday August 4 declared public holiday to mark Founders’ Day

9 hours ago

Saglemi completion costly – Akufo-Addo defends decision to start new national affordable housing project Saglemi completion costly – Akufo-Addo defends decision to start new national af...

10 hours ago

Revoke L.I.2462 immediately—Coalition of environmental organization picket at parliament house Revoke L.I.2462 immediately—Coalition of environmental organization picket at pa...

10 hours ago

Auditor-General directs GMet to go after GCAA, GACL to recover 10 million debt Auditor-General directs GMet to go after GCAA, GACL to recover $10 million debt

Just in....
body-container-line