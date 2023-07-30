Chiefs urged to be development oriented to enhance the well-being of their people

Traditional leaders in the country have been urged to be development-oriented by ensuring that they become the bridge to human and infrastructure development in their communities.

The Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI who made the call noted that it was time for chiefs to spearhead human and infrastructure development adding that they should be able to create jobs for their people to reduce poverty and hardship.

"Gone were the days when chiefs were being worshipped by their people. Today, the story is different, chiefs nowadays are chief servants who burn the night oil to lobby for developmental projects for their people," he stated.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI said this when the newly installed Chief of Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Nana Dr. Okogyedom Awuahaa II who swore the oath of allegiance to Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI and his Divisional Chiefs at Gomoa Ajumako in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region recently.

He tasked the newly installed Chief to justify the position imposed on him by creating a conducive environment through the provision of social amenities that would improve the quality of lives of the people in Gomoa Ekwamkrom and its surrounding communities.

"Go out there to make peace with your people and also use your position to change the lives of your subjects. Love your people and they will also love you. Love along with them. If you respect them, they will respect you accordingly. Try to adhere to advise and abide by every advice from your Nananom.

"Do everything possible to cater for the well-being of your people by way of providing better leadership worthy of emulation. Supplement government's effort to improve infrastructure development such as health facilities, market to boost local economy and above all, be a unifier by bringing everybody on board.

"My doors are open for you to seek any advice or support for you to provide the needs of your people. Let transparency be a hallmark in whatever you do. Don't lord over them but have cordial relationships with everyone from toddlers to adulthood. This will enable you to rule in peace and tranquillity," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stated.

Later in an interview with newsmen, the newly installed Chief of Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Nana Dr. Okogyedom Awuahaa II, pledged to ensure improved standard of living in Gomoa Ekwamkrom adding that his vision and mission would be human development through collaboration with corporate bodies to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployment youth.

According to him, Gomoa Ekwamkrom needs massive projects to cushion the citizenry. He mentioned among other things upgrading the local CHPS compound to enhance effective healthcare delivery as well as the needed teaching and learning materials for basic schools in Gomoa Ekwamkrom.

"Am going to work hand in hand with my Nananom and the citizenry both home and abroad for our dreams to come true and become a reality. What I need most is unity of purpose for the task ahead," Nana Dr. Awuahaa II noted.

Among the personalities that attended the swearing-in ceremony were Ebusuapanyin Griffin and Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II, Esihene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.