OSP arrests Cecilia Abena Dapaah over $1m + €300k and millions of cedis stolen at home

Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken Cecilia Abena Dapaah into custody following her resignation from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22nd July 2023.

The arrest is in connection with suspicions of corruption and corruption-related offenses involving significant sums of money and valuable items allegedly stolen from her residence.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Adjebeng, in a statement, confirmed that Ms. Dapaah is currently under questioning by authorized officers of the OSP. The investigation aims to shed light on the alleged corruption and ascertain any wrongdoing in connection with the reported theft from her residence.

The media reports had suggested that the Minister possessed one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros, and millions of cedis, all of which were stolen from her residence.

However, in a statement addressing the issue, Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah firmly denied these allegations and stressed that the information being circulated in the public domain differs significantly from the core of the initial complaint.

The Minister has not provided further details regarding the nature of the original complaint or the specific inconsistencies she referred to in her statement. However, she is challenging the accuracy and validity of the reports that have been published.

The incident came to light when two former house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, were charged with allegedly stealing the money and valuable items from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister for Water Resources, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, in their home located in Abelemkpe, Greater Accra Region.

Among the stolen items were cash, jewelry, clothing, and personal effects. Patience, the primary accused, is also facing charges related to the theft of kente cloth and men's suits belonging to Daniel Osei Kuffour.

Additionally, three other individuals, namely Benjamin, Kweku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, were charged with dishonestly receiving portions of the stolen money. The accused were brought before an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Susana Ekuful, on July 20, 2023. However, their pleas have not yet been taken.

Sarah, one of the accused, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million, with two sureties, on the basis of her status as a breastfeeding mother. The other accused individuals have been remanded into custody.

According to the court's records, Patience and Sarah were former house helps of the complainants, and the thefts occurred between July and October 2022. The complainants reported the thefts to the police after discovering the missing items and cash.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Patience had used a duplicate key to enter the couple's room, and Mr. Kuffour caught her hiding behind the door. Subsequently, the stolen items were discovered missing. Patience was later arrested and released on police bail but went into hiding in Tamale with her boyfriend, Benjamin.

The police eventually apprehended Patience and Benjamin in Tamale and found significant amounts of money and stolen items in their possession. Patience allegedly used some of the stolen money to purchase a 3-bedroom house in Amrahia and furnished it with new items.

During interrogation, Patience implicated Sarah, revealing that they had worked together in the couple's house. Patience would keep watch at the main gate, allowing Sarah to enter the room and steal.

The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023, for further proceedings.