Akufo-Addo applauds resigned Minister Cecilia Dapaah for her loyalty to gov’t

Headlines Akufo-Addo applauds resigned Minister Cecilia Dapaah for her loyalty to govt
The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

The resigned Minister in a letter of resignation indicated that she has taken the decision because she does not want the conversation on the US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis stolen from her home to affect the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After receiving the resignation letter of Cecilia Dapaah, President Akufo-Addo said he applauds the loyalty of the former Sanitation Minister and wishes her the very best in her future endeavours.

“I have received your letter, dated Saturday, 22ND July 2023, resigning from office as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and as a member of the Government.

“I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours.”

“It is with considerable regret that I accept your resignation, and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the government,” a letter from President Akufo-Addo accepting the resignation letter of the Minister said.

The President continued, “The work you undertook during your period in government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the government and the nation.”

Below is a copy of the letter from President Akufo-Addo:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

