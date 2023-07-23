ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo accepts Sanitation Minister’s resignation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation from office of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

A Facebook post by Mr. Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, confirming the President's acceptance, said he thanked the outgoing Minister for her devotion to the progress of the Government.

“He wished her the best in all her endeavours.”

The Communications Director stated that the President will soon appoint a new Minister for the sector.

Madam Abena Dapaah's resignation comes in the wake of a reported theft of huge sums of money and other property from her Abelemkpe residence last year.

“I am resigning, therefore, because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.

“I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them to fully establish the facts,” she wrote in her resignation letter.

GNA

