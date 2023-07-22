ModernGhana logo
I'll be exonerated after the investigation - Abena Cecilia Dapaah speaks in resignation letter

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah has said that she will be exonerated after the investigation into the cash that was kept at her home.

She has resigned following the incident.
"I intend to cooperate fully with all the state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts.

“I have no doubt that at the end of the processes it will be established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations,” she said in a statement on Saturday, July 22.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah is said to have kept $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis at home.

These monies were allegedly stolen by two house helps, for which they are standing trial at an Accra Circuit Court.

