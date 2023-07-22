'Underfire' Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigns over $1 million, €300,000 stashed at home stolen

22.07.2023 LISTEN

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has resigned.

Her decision to bow out of office follow reports of huge sums of money she stashed at home stolen by her house helps.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah is said to have kept $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis at her Abelenkpe residence.

These monies were allegedly stolen by two house helps, for which they are standing trial at an Accra Circuit Court.

The matter has caused stir among Ghanaians with individuals and organisations calling for her resignation or dismissal.

Others have also called on anti-corruption institutions to probe the source of the money.

In a letter to President dated 22nd July, 2023 and confirmed by ModernGhana News, Abena Cecilia Dapaah stated, "I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.

"I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours.

"I thank you my dear, Mr President, for the honour done me in giving me the opportunity to serve our beautiful nation Ghana."

Read full letter below: