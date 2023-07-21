$1million, €300,000 and millions of cedis stolen from Sanitation Minister's house

Two house helps namely, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, are facing charges for allegedly stealing money and valuable items amounting to millions of Ghana Cedis from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, in their home in Abelemkpe in the Greater Accra Region.

The stolen items include cash, jewellery, clothing, and other personal effects.

Patience, the first accused, is also facing charges related to the theft of kente cloth and men's suits belonging to Daniel Osei Kuffour.

Additionally, three other individuals, Benjamin, Kweku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, have been charged with dishonestly receiving portions of the stolen money.

The accused were brought before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Susana Ekuful on Thursday, July 20, 2023. However, their pleas have not yet been taken.

Sarah has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million, with two sureties, based on her status as a breastfeeding mother.

The other accused individuals have been remanded into custody.

According to the court's records, Patience and Sarah were former house helps of the complainants, and the thefts took place between July and October 2022.

The complainants reported the thefts to the police after noticing the missing items and cash.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Patience had entered the couple's room using a duplicate key, and Mr Kuffour caught her hiding behind the door.

Subsequently, the stolen items were discovered missing. Patience was later arrested and released on police bail but went into hiding in Tamale with her boyfriend, Benjamin.

The police apprehended Patience and Benjamin in Tamale and found significant amounts of money and stolen items in their possession.

Patience allegedly used some of the stolen money to purchase a 3-bedroom house in Amrahia and furnish it with new items.

Sarah was implicated by Patience during interrogation, revealing that they worked together in the couple's house, with Patience keeping watch at the main gate to allow Sarah to enter the room and steal.

Items stolen

Patience and Sarah (A2), are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole personal effects of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags and perfumes.

The rest are jewelleries valued at US$95,000 from Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

However, Patience alone, within the same period stole six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six set of men’s suits valued at US$3,000 which are properties of the minister’s husband.

Benjamin (A3), 29 years old, a plumber, has been charged for dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, Kweku Botwe (A4), 65 years, a trader, also dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000 and Malik Dauda (A5), 23 and unemployed, dishonesty receiving GH¢1 million.

The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023.