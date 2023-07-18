Military rubbishes Suhuyini's assertion that landguards protect their lands

18.07.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as false allegations that landguards are employed to protect the lands of the military.

It said the allegations should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, July 17 under the signature of Brigadier-General Emmanuel Aggrey-Quashie, the Director General of Public Relations of GAF.

“It is unimaginable that GAF cannot protect its own lands but rather indulge in an illegality by relying on the services of land guards, a proscribed activity,” the statement said.

“GAF deems it as regrettable that news reports emanated from unsubstantiated allegations made by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof Patrick Agbesinyale at a Parliamentary Committee meeting on 10 July 2023.

“We wish to stress that this allegation which was repeated by Hon Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North to the media is false and should be ignored.”

The Ghana Armed Forces says its focus is geared towards protecting the frontiers of the country against the downward spread of violent extremism from the Sahel Region “and the least the Institution expects are issues that distracts us from focusing on protecting the country”.

It assured the general public of its continuous commitment to ensuring peace and security for the socio-economic development of Ghana.

-3news.com