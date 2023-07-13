Tamale Technical University DASA visits 'royal project' in Yendi

ModernGhana logo
The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Student's Association has visited the site allocated for the construction of homes for some affected households around the Gbewaa palace in Yendi.

As part of the Association courtesy call on the king of Dagbon and some eminent chiefs over the weekend, the leadership led its members to the construction site to offer support and monitor the progress of work.

The chiefs, executives and membership of the Association joined workers at the site to carry movable items, mix concrete and mortar in demonstration of their outright support of Ndan Yaa-Naa's vision.

Receiving the DASA entourage, Alhaji Alhassan who's one of the supervisors at the site mentioned that seventeen homes are under construction for the affected persons, with some yet to commence.

According to him, the project has become necessary to pave way for the redevelopment of the Gbewaa palace.

He noted that the project need the support and urgent attention of the public to fast-track its completion.

He stated that the king of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Naa Abukari II is determined to see the aged palace redevelop, hence he has given his all to the project.

DASA chief of the University, Naa Nurudeen Ibrahim commended the contractors on site and the entire workforce for their selfless and patriotism to the Dagbon kingdom.

“We thank you all for coming together to make the dream of King and his advisors come through, it's not easy working for free though. We're here on behalf of our management back at school that's the Tamale Technical University and the Tamale Technical Institute to support you physically and with the little that we have, when we were coming the school management said we should pray for the King and all of you. Actually, the progress of the project has beaten our margination, we never thought it goes this far, may the good lord protect you to complete the project,” he stated.

Chief Nurudeen added his voice in appealing to the sons and daughters of Dagbon to support the ongoing project and redevelopment of the Gbewaa Palace.

Meanwhile, the Dagbon Development Committee has indicated that the redevelopment of the Gbewaa Palace project is earmarked to affect about 115 houses within the Gbewaa Palace.

The redevelopment of the Gbewaa palace would include a security post, a cultural center museum, a storey building structured hall, apartments for the king's wives, educational facility, recreational center, worshipp center, conference hall, guest rooms and a football park.

The redevelopment of the palace is expected to cost the people of Dagbon more than GHS20million.

