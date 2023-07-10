LGBTQ+: We can’t stop it, but we can check it from spreading – Dafeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, one of the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament believes stringent measures can check LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

He observed that though the activities of same sex can never be stopped, it should not be allowed to indoctrinate innocent Ghanaians.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi TV on Saturday, July 8, the MP said "In respect of LGBTQ+, we can't stop it, but we have to check it, the checking comes in when they do it in their homes, that's their palaver, but don't pour onto the streets and seek to indoctrinate innocent children."

He noted that LGBTQ+ activists are trying to equate their lifestyle choice to fundamental human rights which is never so in his opinion.

He stated, "This is a lifestyle choice. When you are born with it, it becomes a medical condition, that is subject to treatment."

According to the MP, LGBTQ+ activists want the right "to determine these things for our children."

"Our children don't even have voting decisions until they are 18 years. You want to go to schools to teach kids that when they feel a certain way it's okay. We are inventing the order of nature, and no law on earth permits that," he further explained.

The MP's call comes amid rising pressures for LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana both from unknown promoters and the Western world to illegalize it.

While some argue for the protection of minority rights, others insist same-sex relationships contradict Ghanaian culture and religious values and tradition.

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently before parliament seeks to outlaw and criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, advocacy and related activities in Ghana.