Gyakye Quayson’s criminal case: Order Attorney General to abort it – Dormaahene to Akufo-Addo

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the criminal prosecution of James Gyakye Quayson, the MP-elect for Assin North constituency.

The Dormaahene, who is also a High Court judge, said aborting the prosecution will be in the interest of majority of Ghanaians.

He called on the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to “as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to end that particular decision."

"As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the President of the Republic, Attorney General if he has any role to play, that the trial should be aborted," the traditional ruler said during a lecture in Sunyani over the weekend.

The Dormaahene called for an "out-of-court settlement of the matter."

His appeal comes amid debates on whether Mr. Quayson should be sworn-in as MP despite his court case.

Some argue he should not while others say the law allows him to work as an MP until the criminal trial is concluded.

The Dormaahene joins the many voices who have already begun calls for a withdrawal of the case to allow Mr. Quayson serve his constituents.