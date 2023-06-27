Deputy A-G supports Sunyani Coronation Park renovation with GHS20,000

27.06.2023 LISTEN

The Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, is assisting the ongoing renovation works at the Sunyani Coronation Park with GHS20,000 with a promise to galvanize additional support toward the timely completion of the works.

The park is currently being given a facelift ahead of the beginning of the next Ghana Premier League season as it will serve as the venue for the matches of Bofoakwa Tano Football Club, which announced its comeback into the league a few weeks ago.

Major works on the pitch itself include the removal of unwanted weeds, sprinkling the pitch with topsoil, levelling the pitch and re-grassing.

Besides a new Dressing Room is being built with ancillary facilities to meet the minimum standards of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Deputy Attorney-General, a sports enthusiast, was at Coronation Park to ascertain for himself the volume of renovation works that are being undertaken and the progress being made to make the pitch ready ahead of the next premier league season.

He commended the Bono Regional office of the National Sports Authority for spearheading the on-going renovation works and all their efforts at making the park suitable for premier league matches.

Widow’s mite

“I decided to come here today to see for myself the ongoing renovation works here at the Coronation Park. I got to know that because Bofoakwa Tano has been promoted to the Premier League, there is the need for us to upgrade this field…..I’m also told that there is the need for a new Dressing Room so I came to inspect progress of work and contribute my widow’s mite towards the project”, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah told the media in Sunyani in an interview after his visit.

“Actually, this park does not merit Sunyani. Sunyani deserves more than what we have here as park. Sunyani needs to have a stadium, a properly built stadium and I know that something would be done about it. Initially, there was an issue about land, but I’m told it’s been resolved”, he also said.

He further called on other individuals, corporate bodies, and football enthusiasts to come to the aid of Bofoakwa Tano…. adding that “we will not sit down for Bofoakwa Tano to go back to Division One next year. Bofo has come to stay and we must support Bofo to remain in the League."

The Bono Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Foster Kwame Opoku, was extremely grateful to the Deputy Minister and assured him that his contribution would be put to good use.

To ensure the early completion of renovation works, he said his outfit would be engaging the services of the Department of Parks and Gardens as well as the inmates of the Sunyani Central Prisons to execute most aspects of the renovation works.

According to Mr. Kwame Opoku, all the current renovation works are being funded through the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the NSA and described the Deputy Minister’s intervention as very timely as it will go a long way in putting the pitch in good shape on time.