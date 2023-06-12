ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lack of automation of court systems is national burden – Chief Justice Torkornoo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Lack of automation of court systems is national burden – Chief Justice Torkornoo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

New Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo has pledged to improve the efficiency of the country’s judiciary through the automation of court systems.

According to her, the lack of automation of court processes in Ghana is a national burden that must be addressed.

Speaking after she was sworn into office, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo lamented over how only 62 percent of courts use computers as part of its work although automation started 20 years ago.

“Two decades since tackling the issue of automation, only 62 percent of courts use computers as part of their work. Computerization is only the first process of the automation of court processes. After acquiring electronic devices to capture records of court processes, the registry, and offices of stakeholders must be networked in other to allow for the next level of automation,” Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo stressed.

The new Chief Justice continued, “This is a national burden and we are slowed by any sluggishness in the nation’s digitalization drive. Currently, our records show that only 26 percent of courts are networked and only 12 percent of courts have been brought into the bracket of full automation in the operation through the digitalization of their processes.”

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was sworn into office by the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, June 12, at the Jubilee House.

She has become the third female Chief Justice in the history of the country, joining an enviable list that has Justice Georgina Theodore Woode and Sophia Akuffo as the pacesetters.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Make me your leader and we will break the 8 — Alan appeals to delegates after filing nomination Make me your leader and we will break the 8 — Alan appeals to delegates after fi...

2 hours ago

Lack of automation of court systems is national burden – Chief Justice Torkornoo Lack of automation of court systems is national burden – Chief Justice Torkornoo

2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama NDC won’t claim perfection but we will not be as wasteful as NPP – Mahama promis...

2 hours ago

Refuse favouring your political appointees in fight against galamsey to win the hearts of Ghanaians – Gyampo to SP Refuse favouring your political appointees in fight against galamsey to win the ...

2 hours ago

Dont keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician Don’t keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician

2 hours ago

NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries

2 hours ago

I won't tolerate prostitution in Koforidua – New Juaben MP I won't tolerate prostitution in Koforidua – New Juaben MP

2 hours ago

AR: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten A/R: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismanagement order of day – Mahama Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismana...

2 hours ago

Former NPP MP sues Frimpong- Boateng for defamation; demands GH2.5m Former NPP MP sues Frimpong- Boateng for defamation; demands GH¢2.5m

Latest: News
body-container-line