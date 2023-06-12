ModernGhana logo
Period Poverty: Local authorities urged to set up pad banks in basic schools

By Prince Barak II Contributor
Period Poverty: Local authorities urged to set up pad banks in basic schools
The Executive Director of Ewura Foundation, a non profit organization in the Northern region, Ewurama Attoh has called upon Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to take the lead in promoting menstrual health within their respective districts.

The executive director's appeal involves the establishment of pad banks in schools, which would ensure easy access to sanitary pads for girls in rural communities.

Miss Ewurama, stressed the importance of establishing pad banks in schools, stating that the policy would enhance menstrual education in rural areas.

Miss Ewurama was speaking at Damonkun Yili R/C in the Sagnarigu Municipal of the Northern Region to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

During the event, the Ewura Foundation donated sanitary pads to the school girls and provided them with comprehensive education on their proper usage.

Madam Ruby Sharifatu Braimah, at Janjori Kukuo Health Centre offered valuable advice to the female students, urging them to understand their bodies and be prepared for menstruation.

She strongly discouraged the improper disposal of used pads, highlighting the environmental impact. "Instead of throwing or burning them, which can harm the environment, it is best to dig a deep hole and bury the used pads,” she stated.

Shamsia Alhassan, a third-year student at the school, extended her heartfelt appreciation to the Ewura Foundation for their generous donation and comprehensive menstrual education.

She emphasized the timeliness of the foundation's visit, as many of the students were encountering difficulties in managing their periods.

Shamsia conveyed her thanks, stating, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Ewura Foundation for educating us and providing us with pads. This support has come at the perfect moment, as we are unable to afford sanitary pads due to their current high prices."

