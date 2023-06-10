Green Ghana Day: Chief of Staff visits Amasaman to plant trees

On Friday the 9th of June 2023, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Osei-Opare visited the Amasaman Constituency to mark this year's Green Ghana Day in Achiaman.

The Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021, by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of an aggressive national afforestation/reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change. The maiden edition was held on June 11 2021, where an estimated 7million tree seedlings were planted and this year, an estimated 10 million more trees as expected to be planted across the nation.

In a brief introductory speech, the MCE, honourable Clement Wilkinson touched on how happy he was to have received the Hon. Chief of Staff into the constituency.

He noted that Achiaman is one of the biggest amongst the about 67 communities within the entire constituency and therefore a very important location for the exercise. He said due to the rampant encroachment of government lands like that of the Achiaman school, the Municipal Assembly would take the opportunity of this tree planting to plant more trees as a fence to protect such lands.

In her remarks, the Hon. Chief of Staff, expressed how joyous she was to visit the constituency. She said due to the decline of Ghana's forest cover as a result of human activities and other climatic conditions, it had become necessary for government to take remedial action to mitigate the impact of deforestation instituting the Green Ghana Day.

In his address, the Member of Parliament for the area, honourable Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa opined that the Green Ghana Day is an essential exercise and "If we are able to sustain this laudable initiative, it will go a long way to solve the problems associated with climate change."

He continued by appealing to the teachers and students of the school to nurture the trees so that at the Chief of Staff's next visits, she would know that her sweat was not in vain.

He thanked the Hon Chief of Staff for choosing his constituency, Amasaman out of 275 constituencies in Ghana to observe this very important day.

After the Tree planting exercise, Hon. Frema Opare and her team, together with the MCE and MP, inspected the Achiaman CHPS facility which was fully funded by CODA, completed and commissioned in November 2021.

The Hon. Frema Osei-Opare ended her day with a closed-door meeting with the Management of the Ga-West Municipal Assembly, including the MCE, Member of Parliament and Constituency executives present.