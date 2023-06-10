ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t using Green Ghana Day to distract Ghanaians from its failure to protect our forests – A Rocha Ghana

Science Govt using Green Ghana Day to distract Ghanaians from its failure to protect our forests – A Rocha Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Rocha Ghana has stressed that government must do more beyond commemorating Green Ghana Day if it really wants to protect forests in the country and the environment.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, June 9, A Rocha Ghana Deputy National Director Daryl Bosu alleged that government is only embarking on the Green Ghana Day to distract Ghanaians from its failure to protect the country’s forests.

According to him, Green Ghana Day will continue to be a greenwashing agenda unless government takes bold steps to secure forest reserves in the country.

“..until government takes active steps to secure all forest reserves indeed, we reiterate that, Green Ghana Day will continue to be a green washing agenda by government to distract all of us from their terrible record of securing forests and biodiversity in Ghana,” Daryl Bosu said at the press conference.

At the press conference whic was organised by A Rocha Ghana as part of the Civil Society Organisation’s commemoration of Friday’s Green Ghana Day it raised concern about L.I.2462, insisting that it will further cause more destruction of the country’s already highly depleted forest estates if it is not abolished.

Mr Daryl Bosu noted that the Forestry Commission must stop granting any Forest Entry Permits for mining in forest reserves while urging the Minerals Commission to immediately revoke all mining licences in the reserves, beginning with those granted to irresponsible companies.

“The forests must be fully protected from all mining, both government-licensed and galamsey, otherwise their integrity and capacity to support life will soon be gone. Government’s Green Ghana Day can plant 500 billion trees every year, but it can never bring back Ghana’s old growth forests,” Daryl Bosu argued.

The press conference was held by A Rocha Ghana in collaboration with Nature Development Foundation, Ecoconscious Citizens, Youth Alliance for Green Ghana, and Ghana Youth Environment Movement.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Green Ghana Day: Chief of Staff visits Amasaman to plant trees Green Ghana Day: Chief of Staff visits Amasaman to plant trees

49 minutes ago

OSP probe: Prof. Frimpong-Boateng not targeted – Ahiagbah OSP probe: Prof. Frimpong-Boateng not targeted – Ahiagbah

52 minutes ago

'I respect the credentials of Prof Frimpong-Boateng, but I have a charge to keep — Kissi Agyebeng 'I respect the credentials of Prof Frimpong-Boateng, but I have a charge to keep...

58 minutes ago

I will come after you if there are allegations against you; I won't sleep over it — Kissi Agyabeng on Prof. Frimpong arrest ‘I will come after you if there are allegations against you; I won't sleep over ...

1 hour ago

You can plant 500 billion trees every year but it wont bring back Ghanas old growth forests – A Rocha Ghana to govt You can plant 500 billion trees every year but it won’t bring back Ghana’s old g...

1 hour ago

Revoke mining licenses granted to irresponsible companies in forest reserves – A Rocha Ghana to Minerals Commission Revoke mining licenses granted to irresponsible companies in forest reserves – A...

1 hour ago

Govt using Green Ghana Day to distract Ghanaians from its failure to protect our forests – A Rocha Ghana Gov’t using Green Ghana Day to distract Ghanaians from its failure to protect ou...

4 hours ago

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Gov’t cannot instruct me to go after anyone; I’m not here to fight for anyone – ...

6 hours ago

Bawumia never held British citizenship — Dr Gideon Boako Bawumia never held British citizenship — Dr Gideon Boako

6 hours ago

There is no vicarious commission of a crime, if so investigate Akufo-Addo as well — Inusah Fuseini on arrest of Prof. Frimpong There is no vicarious commission of a crime, if so investigate Akufo-Addo as wel...

Latest: News
body-container-line