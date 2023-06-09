ModernGhana logo
09.06.2023 Social News

Nana Agradaa's threats empty; she’s of no relevance — Nogokpo replies former fetish priestess

09.06.2023 LISTEN

The chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Volta Region have hit back at evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, for threatening them over their feud with Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

Nana Agradaa had warned Nogokpo to stop threatening Archbishop Agyinasare, who she referred to as her "father” for describing the town as a “demonic headquarters.”

But in a social media post on Thursday, June 8, Nogokpo said Nana Agradaa's threats were “empty and unnecessary.”

"Who is Agradaa, the one who can’t even give credit to the talismans given her against accidents? The funny one who quickly switched from a comic money doubler to an Evangelist?“ the post read in part.

It accused Nana Agradaa of duping people in the name of money doubling, urging her to direct her threats at the town's deities - Torgbui Zakadza and Torgbui Adzima - " and not a name of our town called Nogokpo.”

The post added: "'A church that sales Penis enlargement medicine and you want your words to be taken serious?' For your own good, do not climb on someone’s mistake."

It noted that all the town's chiefs and elders wanted was for Archbishop Agyinasare to clear their name "for peace to reign. There’s no spiritual battle here."

The post concluded, "ZAKADZA and ADZIMA are all deities with justice and truth...Everyone faces the consequences not even the chief priest and priestesses are spared."

