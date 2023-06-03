ModernGhana logo
WAEC distinction awards for 2022 WASSCE best performers slated for June 22

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The West African Examinations Council(WAEC) will honor the best performing students in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the WAEC Distinction Awards ceremony scheduled for June 22.

In a Facebook post on Friday June 3, WAEC announced "WAEC Distinction Awards for 2022 WASSCE (SC) is here. Join us on 22nd June 2023 at 10 AM as we reward our top performers."

The event will be held at the Sakyi Asare-Menako Hall, Switchback Road, Cantonment, Accra.

The Distinction Awards aim to recognize, encourage and inspire excellence among candidates who obtained the best grades in the WASSCE.

The award ceremony, which is done annually, provides an opportunity for these achievers to be celebrated as role models for their peers.

