EC to hold Assin North by-election on June 27

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it is putting things in place to hold a by-election in Assin North in June to fill the vacant Parliamentary seat in the Constituency.

In a press release from the EC signed by Chairperson Jean Mensa, it said the by-election will be held on June 27.

"In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a By-Election in the Assin North Constituency on Tuesday, the 27th of June, 2023," parts of the release from the Commission said.

The release also announced that the Commission will receive Nominations from prospective Candidates for the Election at the Assin North District Office of the Commission from Monday, June 12, to Wednesday, June 14, between the hours of 9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day.

The filing fee for the election is Ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000.00) per candidate.

ASSIN NORTH CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION

The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that following the Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday, 17th May, 2023, to the effect that the election of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency, was "unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect," the seat of the Constituency in Parliament has become vacant.

In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a By-Election in the Assin North Constituency on Tuesday, the 27th of June, 2023.

Accordingly, the Commission will receive Nominations from prospective Candidates for the Election of a Member of Parliament for the said Constituency. The Nominations will be received at the Assin North District Office of the Commission from Monday, the 12th of June, 2023 to Wednesday, the 14th of June, 2023 between the hours of 9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day.

Interested candidates are required to download the Nomination Forms from the Commission's website (www.ec.gov.gh) from the 1st of June, 2023.

A prospective Candidate may personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his/her behalf by either the Proposer or Seconder of his/her Nomination, the completed Nomination Forms to the Returning Officer at the Assin North District Office of the Commission, on the dates and times stated above.

The Nomination Forms for each Candidate shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two (2) registered voters, as Proposer and Seconder, and supported by eighteen (18) other registered voters in the Constituency as assenting to the Nominations.

The Nomination Forms shall also be endorsed with the Candidate's consent to the Nomination.

A Candidate shall at the time of submitting his/her completed Nomination Forms, provide the Returning Officer with two (2) copies of a recent post card (bust sized) photograph against a red background, showing his/her full face and ears.

The filing fee for the election is Ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000.00) per candidate.

All completed Nomination Forms are expected to be delivered in quadruplicate.