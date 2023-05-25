NPP officially opens nomination for presidential primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership has announced that it has opened nominations for its presidential primaries later this year in November.

“Pursuant to the National Council timelines, the Party hereby announces, the opening of nomination for the presidential primary election. Nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday).

“Consequently, an Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Filly Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 50, 000.00) only, through a Bankers Draft issued to the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA as payee,” parts of a press release signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Erimpong said.

Following the opening of nominations, persons interested in contesting the flagbearer election of the ruling New Patriotic Party can pick nomination forms on Friday, May 26.

From the approved timelines of the NPPs National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council, the interested persons have up to Saturday, June 24, to pick the forms.

The NPP in its press release today has stressed that it is determined to hold a free, fair, transparent, and a peaceful presidential primary election.

The party is urging all stakeholders to help make this a reality.

Below is a copy of the NPP press release: